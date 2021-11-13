Image: Shutterstock



Meesho cofounders Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal brought their first internet commerce platform to the consumers in 2015. It evolved to become a social commerce venture with WhatsApp and Google Sheets as the tech backbone. Six years later, Aatrey and Barnwal's unicorn is galloping in terms of app downloads and the pace of funding. Check out the insights that look at Meesho's current momentum and its potential. Read More

Dr Arvind Lal wanted to be a fighter pilot in the navy but destiny had other plans. Today, with Lal PathLabs, he is at the forefront of a health tech revolution seventy years after his father started the company as a single private diagnostic lab in New Delhi. Over 200 clinical labs and more than 4,000 collection centres, offering some 5,000 pathology and radiology tests—including Covid-19 tests—this healthcare empire has catapulted Dr Lal to the 2021 Forbes India Rich List.Inder Jaisinghani of Polycab India has made his debut on the Forbes India Rich List 2021, ranking No. 57 with a net worth of $3.6 billion (approx. ₹27,000 crores). But this journey to the top started when Jaisinghani was just a teenager and a school dropout. Just like everyone on this planet, Polycab India also battled the pandemic. Here's a look at how the family brought Polycab till here, and is now future-proofing the business.World leaders committed to addressing climate emergencies as the G20 summit concluded in Rome this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented India's goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2070 at COP26 as India’s action plan. But it is set within today's reality of increasing reliance on coal, new carbon-based infrastructure, amendments to forest protection laws, and concrete-based development in India's biodiverse hotspots. Will we stay true to our commitment or cop-out?Innovation is vital to business, maybe now more than ever before. Firms have been wildly creative in developing breakthrough technologies and adapting to remote work. To successfully adapt to any change, firms rely on their workforce’s creativity. Dana Vashdi, Hadas Gopher, and Ella Miron-Spektor of INSEAD did research that'll help leaders tap into creativity at all levels of the organisation, including the shop floor.The pandemic made remote work the norm rather than the exception. With return-to-work policies in flux, this is “a fragile period” in which business leaders may feel tempted to revert to the old status quo of office life. But it could be a mistake to impose a pre-pandemic mentality on the post-pandemic reality. Harvard Business School Professor Tsedal Neeley offers three rules for senior managers trying to forge a new hybrid path.Fashion designer Anita Dongre is one of the few people on the planet who figured out life at an early age. She was inspired by her mother who taught her skills that made her a hands-on designer and a go-getter. The result is a fashion empire that helps grassroots artisans, and is favoured by the likes of Kate Middleton and Hillary Clinton. OnBeyond the Boardroom, the boss of House of Anita Dongre also gives a glimpse into her sustainable lifestyle.