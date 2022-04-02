



1) Giant killers

Nishant, Prashant, and Rikant--the Pitti brothers grew up in a modest household in eastern New Delhi and have been rather inseparable, living together in a joint family comprising 14 people. The brothers have always had an entrepreneurial streak in them. They started with jugaad while still in school, and years later, also dabbled in producing Bollywood movies. Today, they run EaseMyTrip, which has emerged as India’s second-largest online travel agency with a market capitalisation of over Rs 7,500 crore, achieving that feat without any funding from venture capitalists. Here's the remarkable story of the giant-killers who are giving travel goliaths a run for their money. For more



2) How to navigate market volatility

A roller coaster ride is a part and parcel of investing in the markets, highlighted especially since March 2020, when they have plummeted and reached all-time highs, only to tumble again--this time, thanks to the Russia-Ukraine war. Financial advisers’ lists of dos and don’ts when dealing with the markets is mostly a list of don’ts: Don’t invest money that you would need in the short term; don’t invest lump sums; don’t look at your investments every day, and since it is the nature of markets to be volatile, don’t panic. But ground rules go beyond that. Here is a look at some to help you navigate the current volatility. For more



3) Calm amid storm

The beginning of 2022 was choppy for investors as they were still struggling with the cascading effect of the Covid-19 pandemic. But investors in Indian bonds seemed unfazed despite the war between Ukraine and Russia and rising commodity and oil prices, and a ferocious sell-off in global bond markets. What are the key reasons behind this zen journey of Indian bonds? Is it RBI policy, US inflation, or dismal economic growth performance? Will it see any movement soon? Let's find out. For more





