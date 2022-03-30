



The Pitti brothers have always had an entrepreneurial streak in them. It was back in school, long before India’s digital revolution got underway and video content became readily available across mobile phones, that the brothers honed their entrepreneurial skills.



Nishant and Rikant Pitti, the youngest of the siblings, would download movies and sell those CDs to their classmates at a time when the film industry was troubled by piracy. It’s another story that, years later, they also dabbled in producing Bollywood movies, and wouldn’t have appreciated anybody downloading and distributing their movies.





Humble beginnings

The big break

Taking on the giants

