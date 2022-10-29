Our top reads of the week





1) Bespoke jet-setting



After spending close to two years of the pandemic locked inside four walls, even the lousiest of travellers want to get out and explore. The cream 10 percent are taking trips across the globe on heavily customised tours on private jets. A ride in a hot air balloon over the Serengeti one day, then being transported to Italy to get VIP access to Michelangelo’s David, followed by holistic spa sessions in the Maldives, enjoying rides on Disney parks in the day and watching the sunset over Pyramids of Giza in the evening are all part of these exclusive tours. Here's a look at this luxurious trend.





2) Sailing into the sunrise

Read more A line of luxurious yachts docked at Monaco’s Port Hercules during Formula One’s most anticipated Grand Prix is symbolic of luxury at its best. It is a lifestyle that has captured the imagination of many who aspire to own their floating palace. Setting sail on the blue waters of the Mediterranean sea from the South of France or circling the island of Capri in the Tyrrhenian sea is slowly climbing up a millennial uber-rich's wish list. A yacht is seen as a luxury asset in its highest form. Now, a new generation is redefining what it means to own the finest pleasure vessels and reshaping the industry in the process.





3) Investing in passion

Read more According to an attitude survey conducted by Knight Frank’s The Wealth Report 2022, 11 percent of the investable wealth of Indian ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) is allocated towards passion-led investments against the global average of 16 percent. About 29 percent of Indian UHNWIs spent more on passion investments during 2021, the report suggests. Classic Mercedes cars, art by legends such as VS Gaitonde and Amrita Sher-Gil, and rare Rolex Daytonas are a few examples of passion investments made by the ultra-rich of India. Here's how the joy of ownership has become a driving factor for those who collect investments of passion.





Discover





1) Forbes India Money Talks

Listen now After a lull of about six months, IPOs are back with a bang. Reportedly, companies are looking to launch IPOs to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore in the coming months. This is a time when wealth managers actively market pre-IPO investments. Should you bite the bait or not—what's the best portfolio strategy? To throw light on this, Forbes India's Neha Bothra is joined by two veterans—Sreeram Reddy Vanga, cofounder of Kofluence, and Arvind Bansal, executive director and head of products and advisory at Avendus Wealth—who have decades of first-hand experience of investing in IPO bound companies, and have a contrasting take on the subject. ​





2) Wind beneath the wings

Read more Campbell Wilson, CEO of the Tata Group-owned Air India, will be taking the Test match approach to restoring India's legendary air carrier to its former glory. "There’s going to be patience and persistence and partnerships and maybe the occasional sixes and fours. But it’s going to be largely a function of accumulating ones and twos and building that foundation,” says Wilson. Wilson came to Air India from Scoot, the low-cost arm of Singapore Airlines. He plans to increase Air India's market share to at least 30 percent in the domestic market while significantly growing the international route. Will this ambitious plan work?





3) Brewing for future

Read more On October 18, Tata Starbucks marked 10 years of its presence in India. The first-ever Tata Starbucks store has now been revamped and relaunched as the first Starbucks Reserve store in India. This year, Tata Starbucks also marked its largest store expansion in a single year, with its entry into 14 cities. Michael Conway, group president—international and channel development—Starbucks, and Sushant Dash, CEO at Tata Starbucks, talk to Forbes India about the company's India growth story.





4) Born to be on the tarmac

Watch here Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is a very nice and capable middleweight street naked bike. It is based on the classic Triumph Trident 660. But unlike its compact proportions, the Tiger Sport looks a lot bigger. It is not just a copy-paste job. Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is a friendly mile-muncher with good looks and a fantastic engine to boot. There's more to this sport tourer and you can get to know it better on this episode of Forbes India Momentum.