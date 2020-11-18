Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Delhi home is now on Airbnb

Image: Airbnb

If you have ever wondered what it feels like to live in a celebrity’s home, here’s your chance to find out. Airbnb’s newest collaboration is with superstar Shah Rukh and designer Gauri Khan, who have opened doors to their Delhi abode for travellers to rent. That’s right, you can now live in SRK’s shoes for a night. In an online press event announcing the collaboration, Gauri reminisced her favourite memories of days spent in the house, and said she has customised each corner to evoke feelings of nostalgia, and symbolise fond moments shared by the Khans. Titled the ‘Home With Open Arms’ after Shah Rukh Khan’s famous pose, the luxury home sits within the leafy neighbourhood of Panchsheel Park in New Delhi. Director-choreographer Farah Khan hosted the event. Gauri added that her love for Airbnb began when the family rented a house in Los Angeles, USA. As Airbnb’s first celebrity host in India, Gauri adds that she has refurbished the home for travellers, marked by bold hues, an abundance of natural light and an impressive art collection. Ahead of its IPO filing, Airbnb has revealed serious losses over the past years. In 2020, hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, Airbnb said revenue fell 32% to $2.5 billion in the first nine months. “The pandemic forced a financial reckoning,” the company stated. In May, Airbnb cut 1,900 employees and slashed investments in programmes such as movie production. Now, the company says demand is rebounding. In Bollywood-obsessed India, getting King Khan on board might begin to do the trick, but sustained demand might take some time to recover. Even so, the opportunity to live life like the Khans isn’t open to all travellers to book on Airbnb’s app or website, as other host homes are. Instead, users will have to enter a contest, and Gauri will announce the winner on December 15, for an overnight stay in February 2021. The winner will receive a curated experience à la the Khans, including a personalised welcome note from Gauri, a dinner with the family’s favourite fare, a movie marathon with Shah Rukh’s favourite films, personalised keepsakes, a luxury car, and so on. “An important component of Airbnb is the host, and how they can provide experiences with personalised connections,” said Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, general manager - Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. “Fans across generations and geographies have long followed the journey of this iconic Bollywood couple, and this rare opportunity to be welcomed into their home is possible only on Airbnb.”