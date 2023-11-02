Inflation no damp squib for stocks, India in a sweet spot: Mark Mobius





As factors such as the geopolitical crisis and high yields in the US are taking the wind out of equities, the confidence of Mark Mobius, founder, Mobius Capital Partners, on equities remains unwavering. He feels that India is the market to be in—to reap higher return on capital—as the country is a land of opportunities and innovation, with the potential to play a pivotal role in the global financial arena.



Taking the current downturn in equities not as a source of concern but rather an opportunity, Mobius has increased his exposure to Indian equities and is confident to raise his stakes higher despite the election-led uncertainties. He sees the 30-share index Sensex at 100,000 within five years with a firm belief that the newly elected government will continue with reforms and business-friendly reforms.





“If you look at the Indian situation from a global perspective, India is in a pretty good spot. I think India is going to be in good position,” he says.According to the seasoned investor, even as inflation has been a nagging issue worldwide, it is another good reason to invest in stocks because stocks will adjust for inflation, which is important for investments. He feels the withdrawal of foreign institutional money from Indian equities is likely to be temporary. Edited excerpts from an interview:We still think that India is the top market which has got great growth potential. The headwind will be interest rates, but if we select stocks that have low debt, no dependence on outside debt, then we should do very well. The important thing is to avoid stocks with high debt because those will be in trouble.Exposure is high. India has the second-largest exposure in our portfolio. It has been high, will remain high and may probably go higher.Inflation is a problem worldwide, but if you have high inflation, it is another good reason to be in stocks because stocks will adjust for inflation, which is important for investments. The other thing is that if you look at the Indian situation from a global perspective, India is in a pretty good spot. I think India is going to be in a good position.The election situation is clear to me, at least, that the BJP will still be at the top. The BJP policies have been good for enterprises. They encourage companies and boost the economy. They encourage infrastructure spending. All of that means that it is not going to change in the next few years.Whenever there is an election, we have to watch who’ll be the winner. Now with election bonds, there is going to be a lot of money. Election bonds are going to be in big use in some way. You will see a lot of spending as a result of these bonds. They are opaque, so nobody knows who is making these expenditures, but it is pretty clear that probably the big businesspeople who want to see the BJP continue in power will probably be the favourites. Actually, these election bonds will be beneficial to the economy.Because the target of the political parties will be the rise of the paddy farmers’ population. So, money will be distributed which will be good for the economy. In some ways, the impact of this money will probably be positive on the economy.Money has been definitely diverted because a lot of bond investors are asking: ‘Why should I go into the equity market—be it the US or India when I can get back 4 to 5 percent of my money in debt?’ It’s going to be a hiatus of money coming into India, but it will be temporary. I think the important thing going forward is for the government to make it easier for foreign investors to come in and make the procedure very smooth and easy, so that you can have money coming in.That will be rules and regulations for individual investors to be allowed to enter. I know that the government is concerned about overseas Indians complaining about that, but they should not worry about that. They should be allowed to come in. You know the important thing is that if you close the door, people will not come in.If you look at the numbers, a lot of FII money came in due to relaxation of norms. Now, of course, there is the interest rates hike complications, but that doesn't mean that these measures are not going to be effective. They will be effective.Taiwan is high on the list. Korea is high. But there are not many countries that can match the potential of India—be it simply because of the size of population and its potential size. India is going to be a real leader.Yes. And there are lots of companies in the US that have businesses in emerging markets. Because a majority of the earnings are coming from emerging markets. Those are the companies we are looking at.In emerging markets, India is higher. US will be very small.If there is a big change in government. Those are hindrances or risks.Not really. I can't think of any other factor with that. You must remember what your life's markets are. Three enterprises are a capitalist orientation. And that results in creativity and innovation and technology. That's really what we're looking at.The Reserve Bank of India has done a pretty good job in stabilising the currency, at least making sure that it is not volatile. There's no question that the currency has weakened over the years, but it hasn’t been that significant. I think going forward, if India continues to attract foreign reserves, then the currency could get stronger against the dollar.You have to go back to front levels. You know, many stocks that came to the market had no good reason other than people getting excited about the brands and concept. But these companies have high debts. Their earnings growth was not good and return on capital was weak. So obviously, these companies were not going to do well. There may be an initial spirit of excitement. Then it dies off and people lose money. It is important to keep away from these concept stocks. I'm not saying you can't make money. Yes, you can. But you can lose an awful lot as well. It is better off with companies with solid foundations.The factors I mentioned: Return on capital and low debt. Also look at the people who are running these companies. What is their background? What kind of a company do they run? What kind of corporate governance do they have? These are important factors to look at.Very difficult. The important thing is if the company has shown consistent growth in a five-year period track record, return on capital 20 percent, debt-to-equity less than 50 percent, earnings growth at least 10 percent. Then you have some foundation to think that the company will continue on that path in the next five or 10 years. That's the way to look at it. Don't try to say, ‘Hey, this concept is terrific. Okay, the company is a big debt’, but it doesn’t make sense. Bet on the company's metrics, look at the record. That's important.I think in development and India, the model will be similar to the US—in the sense that mutual funds, ETFs will become very, very big. I don't know what is in the US, but I guess this is about 50-50. Like 50 percent of the market is into individual stocks, 50 percent into passive, ETFs and future funds. I think that's the direction that you're going to see for the Indian market. You will see more and more individuals investing, new investor participation in the stock market.That's an important point because as you rightly said, social media is having a bigger impact on markets. We know some investors who rely totally on social media to get stock tips. A lot of people, you know, get into social media and somebody says, ‘Hey, let's invest in that stock’ and they probably believe in that. One aspect of our research has to be to looking at social media. What is the social media saying? Because that will give us an indication of the direction of where markets are moving.I don't think it should be regulated. India is a democracy. There's no way you will be able to stop that flow. You are better off not regulating and warning people that it is not Regulated, but you’ve got to be aware.