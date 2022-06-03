World Environment Day: Noise, climate change, and the disappearance of species

N aturalist Jeswin Kingsly’s intimate connection with wild elephants, everyday visitors to his home in the small town of Mettupalayam, motivated him to highlight the fear-inducing effect of noise from firecrackers on his wild neighbours. Kingsly’s internationally acclaimed documentary film Kaliru demonstrates how noise is used to create threat and fear in animals and to drive them away from fields and cities.

