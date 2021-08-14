Thoughts on artificial intelligence

Image: Bruno Vincent / Getty Images



Success in creating AI would be the biggest event in human history. Unfortunately, it might also be the last, unless we learn how to avoid the risks.

—Stephen Hawking

English theoretical physicist



I visualise a time when we will be to robots what dogs are to humans, and I’m rooting for the machines.

—Claude Shannon

American mathematician



AI doesn’t have to be evil to destroy humanity —if AI has a goal and humanity just happens to come in the way, it will destroy humanity as a matter, of course, without even thinking about it, no hard feelings.

—Elon Musk

American entrepreneur



By far, the greatest danger of artificial intelligence is that people conclude too early that they understand it.

—Eliezer Yudkowsky

American AI theorist



By their very nature, heuristic shortcuts will produce biases, and that is true for both humans and artificial intelligence, but the heuristics of AI are not necessarily the human ones.

—Daniel Kahneman

Israeli psychologist



What all of us have to do is to make sure we are using AI in a way that is for the benefit of humanity, not to the detriment of humanity.

—Tim Cook

CEO, Apple



People are spending way too much time thinking about climate change, way too little thinking about AI.

—Peter Thiel

German-American entrepreneur



It seems probable that once the machine thinking method had started, it would not take long to outstrip our feeble powers… They would be able to converse with each other to sharpen their wits. At some stage, therefore, we should have to expect the machines to take control.

—Alan Turing

English mathematician



The question of whether a computer can think is no more interesting than the question of whether a submarine can swim.

—Edsger Dijkstra

Dutch computer scientist



A year spent in artificial intelligence is enough to make one believe in God.

—Alan Perlis

American computer scientist



AI will probably most likely lead to the end of the world, but in the meantime, there’ll be great companies.

—Sam Altman

American entrepreneur







