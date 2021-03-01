  1. Home
Thoughts on brands

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 1, 2021 04:27:29 PM IST
Updated: Mar 1, 2021 04:33:14 PM IST

angela ahrendtImage: Leon Neal / Getty Images

You have to create a consistent brand experience however and wherever a customer touches your brand, online or offline. The lines are forever blurred.
—Angela Ahrendts

You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.
—Henry Ford

 Determine who you are and what your brand is, and what you’re not. The rest of it is just a lot of noise.
—Geoffrey Zakarian

Your brand is the single most important investment you can make in your business.
—Steve Forbes

 Brand is not a product, that’s for sure; it’s not one item. It’s an idea, it’s a theory, it’s a meaning, it’s how you carry yourself. It’s aspirational, it’s inspirational.
—Kevin Plank

The keys to brand success are self-definition, transparency, authenticity and accountability.
—Simon Mainwaring

Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works.
—Steve Jobs

No one is going to understand your brand better than you.
—Alexander Wang

Loyalty is not won by being first. It is won by being best.
—Stefan Persson

 Design is the silent ambassador of your brand.
—Paul Rand

 Make every detail perfect, and limit the number of details to perfect.
—Jack Dorsey

Too many companies want their brands to reflect some idealised, perfected image of themselves. As a consequence, their brands acquire no texture, no character and no public trust.
—Richard Branson

(This story appears in the 26 February, 2021 issue of Forbes India.

