Thoughts on brands

You have to create a consistent brand experience however and wherever a customer touches your brand, online or offline. The lines are forever blurred.—Angela Ahrendts
You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.—Henry Ford
Determine who you are and what your brand is, and what you’re not. The rest of it is just a lot of noise.—Geoffrey Zakarian
Your brand is the single most important investment you can make in your business.—Steve Forbes
Brand is not a product, that’s for sure; it’s not one item. It’s an idea, it’s a theory, it’s a meaning, it’s how you carry yourself. It’s aspirational, it’s inspirational.—Kevin Plank
The keys to brand success are self-definition, transparency, authenticity and accountability.—Simon Mainwaring
Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works.—Steve Jobs
No one is going to understand your brand better than you.—Alexander Wang
Loyalty is not won by being first. It is won by being best.—Stefan Persson
Design is the silent ambassador of your brand.—Paul Rand
Make every detail perfect, and limit the number of details to perfect.—Jack Dorsey
Too many companies want their brands to reflect some idealised, perfected image of themselves. As a consequence, their brands acquire no texture, no character and no public trust.—Richard Branson
