  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the day: Fits like jigsaw

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 1, 2021 04:22:06 PM IST
Updated: Mar 1, 2021 04:27:20 PM IST

etna bgThe full moon sets behind the southeast crater of Mount Etna, steaming in apparent stillness on February 28, 2021 in Catania, Italy. The shots were taken thanks to coordinates provided by astrophysicist Massimo Cecconi of the Galileo National Telescope in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain. Mount Etna, Europe's highest active volcano and one of the world's most active volcanoes, has in recent weeks experienced numerous paroxysms with ash emissions from its south-east crater. 

Image: Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
The good and bad of measuring worker output in real time
Thoughts on brands