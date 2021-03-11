Thoughts on leadership

Image: Getty Images
You don’t have to hold a position in order to be a leader.—Henry Ford
There are two kinds of people, those who do the work and those who take the credit. Try to be in the first group; there is less competition there.—Indira Gandhi
Management is doing things right; leadership is doing the right things.—Peter DruckerKnowing what must be done does away with fear.—Rosa Parks
Becoming a leader is synonymous with becoming yourself. It is precisely that simple and it is also that difficult.—Warren Bennis
What you do has far greater impact than what you say.—Stephen Covey
Outstanding leaders go out of the way to boost the self-esteem of their personnel. If people believe in themselves, it’s amazing what they can accomplish.—Sam Walton
Ninety percent of leadership is the ability to communicate something people want.—Dianne Feinstein
The challenge of leadership is to be strong, but not rude; be kind, but not weak; be bold, but not a bully; be thoughtful, but not lazy; be humble, but not timid; be proud, but not arrogant; have humour, but without folly.—Jim Rohn
Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower.—Steve Jobs
We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.—Aristotle
When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful.—Malala Yousafzai
The most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely tenacity.—Amelia Earhart
