Thoughts on leadership

You don’t have to hold a position in order to be a leader.There are two kinds of people, those who do the work and those who take the credit. Try to be in the first group; there is less competition there.Management is doing things right; leadership is doing the right things.Becoming a leader is synonymous with becoming yourself. It is precisely that simple and it is also that difficult.What you do has far greater impact than what you say.Outstanding leaders go out of the way to boost the self-esteem of their personnel. If people believe in themselves, it’s amazing what they can accomplish.Ninety percent of leadership is the ability to communicate something people want.The challenge of leadership is to be strong, but not rude; be kind, but not weak; be bold, but not a bully; be thoughtful, but not lazy; be humble, but not timid; be proud, but not arrogant; have humour, but without folly.Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower.We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful.The most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely tenacity.