Thoughts on ownership

You own your own body, and with it your own voice—and that’s the most revolutionary insight of all.
—Erica Jong
American novelist
Freedom begins the moment you realise someone else has been writing your story and it’s time you took the pen from his hand and started writing it yourself.
—Bill Moyers,
American journalist & commentator
Ownership is the only way to influence decisions—the right decisions.
—Geeta Gupta-Fisker
Co-founder & CFO, Fisker Inc
That’s what makes [the land] ours: Being born on it, working on it, dying on it. That makes ownership, not a paper with numbers on it.
—John Steinbeck
American author & Nobel laureate
We own what belongs to us whether we claim it or not.
—Sarah M Broom
American writer
What you really value in life is ownership, not money. If ever there is a choice—more money or more responsibility—you must always opt for the latter.
—50 Cent
American rapper
When you own your story, you get to write
the ending.
— Brené Brown
American researcher & author
By what right can anyone whatever appropriate the least morsel of this immense whole and say, ‘This is mine, not yours’?
—Pyotr Kropotkin
Russian revolutionary & economist
You can have it all, but don’t expect to have it at exactly the same time.
—Jane Fraser
CEO, Citigroup
The stupid mind thinks only in terms of possession. The man of insight thinks of utility.
—Osho
Spiritual leader
Once you have something—knowledge, skills, possessions—or have achieved something—climbing Mount Everest, for example—it becomes banal.
—Reinhold Messner
Italian mountaineer
To have so little, and it of so little value, is to be quaintly free.
—Wallace Stegner
American novelist
