Thoughts on ownership

You own your own body, and with it your own voice—and that’s the most revolutionary insight of all.

—Erica Jong

American novelist



Freedom begins the moment you realise someone else has been writing your story and it’s time you took the pen from his hand and started writing it yourself.

—Bill Moyers,

American journalist & commentator



Ownership is the only way to influence decisions—the right decisions.

—Geeta Gupta-Fisker

Co-founder & CFO, Fisker Inc



That’s what makes [the land] ours: Being born on it, working on it, dying on it. That makes ownership, not a paper with numbers on it.

—John Steinbeck

American author & Nobel laureate



We own what belongs to us whether we claim it or not.

—Sarah M Broom

American writer



What you really value in life is ownership, not money. If ever there is a choice—more money or more responsibility—you must always opt for the latter.

—50 Cent

American rapper



When you own your story, you get to write

the ending.

— Brené Brown

American researcher & author



By what right can anyone whatever appropriate the least morsel of this immense whole and say, ‘This is mine, not yours’?

—Pyotr Kropotkin

Russian revolutionary & economist



You can have it all, but don’t expect to have it at exactly the same time.

—Jane Fraser

CEO, Citigroup



The stupid mind thinks only in terms of possession. The man of insight thinks of utility.

—Osho

Spiritual leader



Once you have something—knowledge, skills, possessions—or have achieved something—climbing Mount Everest, for example—it becomes banal.

—Reinhold Messner

Italian mountaineer



To have so little, and it of so little value, is to be quaintly free.

—Wallace Stegner

American novelist











