India's daily medical oxygen requirement highest in the world

As India reels from the second wave, and medical oxygen is running out at hospitals across the country, a look at India's oxygen requirements for Covid-19 patients versus other countries

By Forbes India
Published: May 5, 2021 02:11:08 PM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

