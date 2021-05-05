Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
Challenges HR departments have to face in the second year of the pandemic
India's daily medical oxygen requirement highest in the world
Thoughts on ownership
Covid-19 Warriors: Volunteers from J&K unite to ensure there is no shortage of medical supplies
What the Gates divorce means for the Gates Foundation
Photo of the Day: Drive to survive
Pfizer reaps hundreds of millions in profits from Covid-19 vaccine
The rise of European-style breads in the Indian household
How fashion designers are weaving stories of hope and light
Pressure mounts to lift patent protections on coronavirus vaccines
Bill and Melinda Gates are divorcing after 27 years of marriage
'Always overworked and overwhelmed': A day in the life of a doctor
Doing a good deed will make you resilient to deal with uncertain times
Tech & small towns: StanChart's India game plan?
Photo of the Day: Vaccines for all