Thoughts on sportspersons

Image: Bettmann / Getty Images



(This story appears in the 16 July, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

I don’t count my sit-ups. I only start counting once it starts hurting.You can achieve anything in life. It just depends on how desperate you are to achieve it.Champions keep playing until they get it right.The more difficult the victory, the greater the happiness in winning.If you have everything under control, you’re not moving fast enough.You can’t put a limit on anything. The more you dream, the farther you get.Happiness is nothing but satisfaction—satisfaction through work, thoughts and accomplishing our mission.Practice is a talent. Perseverance is a talent.Hard work is a talent.If you want to achieve something in life, you have to take risks.Some people say I have attitude—maybe I do…but I think you have to. You have to believein yourself when no one else does—that makes you a winner right there.Whoever said, ‘It’s not whether you win or lose that counts’, probably lost.At the end of the day, if I can say I had fun, it was a good day.People praise you only till the time you are performing on the field; the day you stop, they won’t even look back at your career. You have to be practical as a player and keep performing.