Thoughts on sportspersons

From Muhammad Ali to Milkha Singh, here are some thoughts worth ruminating upon from sportspersons

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 10, 2021 10:59:23 AM IST
Updated: Jul 10, 2021 10:59:45 AM IST

I don’t count my sit-ups. I only start counting once it starts hurting.
—Muhammad Ali
American boxer

You can achieve anything in life. It just depends on how desperate you are to achieve it.
—Milkha Singh
Sprinter

Champions keep playing until they get it right.
—Billie Jean King
American tennis player

The more difficult the victory, the greater the happiness in winning.
—Pele
Brazilian footballer

If you have everything under control, you’re not moving fast enough.
—Mario Andretti
Italian-born American racing driver

You can’t put a limit on anything. The more you dream, the farther you get.
—Michael Phelps
American swimmer

Happiness is nothing but satisfaction—satisfaction through work, thoughts and accomplishing our mission.
—PT Usha
Track and field athlete

Practice is a talent. Perseverance is a talent.
Hard work is a talent.
—Abhinav Bindra
Sharp shooter

If you want to achieve something in life, you have to take risks.
—Dipa Karmakar
Gymnast

Some people say I have attitude—maybe I do…but I think you have to. You have to believe
in yourself when no one else does—that makes you a winner right there.
—Venus Williams
American tennis player

Whoever said, ‘It’s not whether you win or lose that counts’, probably lost.
—Martina Navratilova
Czech-American tennis player

At the end of the day, if I can say I had fun, it was a good day.
—Simone Biles
American gymnast

People praise you only till the time you are performing on the field; the day you stop, they won’t even look back at your career. You have to be practical as a player and keep performing.
—Jhulan Goswami
Cricketer

