What happened after the dust of the IPO storm settled?

After an IPO frenzy 18 months ago, things appear to have cooled in the Indian startup ecosystem. But enthusiasts and hopefuls are still gearing up to list their companies in 2023. Times have changed now. Analysts believe that only those who have shifted their focus from aggressive growth to profitability will be rewarded in the volatile and cautious environment. Rajiv Singh talks about the cover story about companies that have taken a badgering since their IPO launch and also gives insight into other important stories to flip through