  4. Is Budget 2023 too ambitious?

Is Budget 2023 too ambitious?

By Nasrin Sultana
227 Listen ins
 

The Union Budget for FY24 focused on capex-led growth, improving the quality of government spending, and providing a fiscal consolidation path. Navigating the growth paradox amid an increasingly volatile global backdrop remains a key challenge for the government this year. But, what if growth slows down further in FY24, due to recession in developed markets and the lagged impact of tighter monetary policy? Are the budget numbers overly optimistic? What will be the big implications? To understand that, Forbes India's Nasrin Sultana is joined by Radhika Rao, Senior Economist, DBS Group

