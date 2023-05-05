Apple beats street estimates on strong iPhone sales; CEO Tim Cook sees India at "tipping point"

Apple reported its fiscal second-quarter earnings yesterday that beat market expectations, helped mainly by stronger-than-anticipated iPhone sales, but also an increase in its services business.

Sales were down overall, however. Sales in India set a March-quarter record, CEO Tim Cook told analysts in a conference. The country, where Apple recently opened two of its brick-and-mortar stores, was a "major focus" for Apple and he felt it was at "a tipping point," with large numbers of people entering the middle class