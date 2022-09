Apple is gearing up to make India and Vietnam global manufacturing hubs for its products, with India contributing 25 percent of all iPhones by 2025, according to analysts at JP Morgan, TechCrunch reports. Wipro terminated the services of 300 staff members who were found to be working for its competitors while still being on the company's payroll, Economic Times reports. And KPIT Technologies takes a big stride in software-defined vehicles with a German acquisition