  Blue Origin develops tech to make solar panels on the Moon; Twilio lays off another 17 percent

Blue Origin develops tech to make solar panels on the Moon; Twilio lays off another 17 percent

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
Blue Origin, the aerospace company started by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has developed the technologies needed to make solar panels on the Moon, with zero carbon emissions and no water, the company said in a blog post on Friday last. Twilio, yesterday, announced plans to cut another 17 percent of its workforce or roughly 1,500 jobs, CNBC reports. Also in this brief, Apple, earlier today, released an update to the iPhone and iPad's operating systems to fix a vulnerability that hackers may already have been exploiting

