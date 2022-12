Google, last week, followed Apple, in releasing its version of what's called a passkey, which if widely adopted could take us closer to a passwordless future. Air India is close to placing historic orders for as many as 500 jetliners worth tens of billions of dollars from both Airbus and Boeing, Reuters reported yesterday, citing industry sources. Also in this episode, opposition to Blackrock's ESG investments in the US is spotlighting the travails of climate finance