The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy for 2023, citing multiple factors including Russia's war against Ukraine, chronic inflation pressures, punishing interest rates and the lingering consequences of the Covid pandemic. Indian American entrepreneur-led Icertis, a contract LCM SaaS specialist, has tapped Infor's Deanna Lanier as chief strategy officer. And early-stage investor Nisarg Shah is seeking tech-led startups at Kettleborough VC