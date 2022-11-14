India's IT Minister to crypto startups: 'Innovate but respect our forex laws'; Lentra raises $60 mln

Crypto startups in India are not barred from any innovation but must adhere to the country's laws on foreign exchange, IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar told Inc42 in an interview, according to a report from the startup news and analysis site. And SaaS action continues in India, with Lentra raising $60 million in Series B funding that includes Citi Ventures's first investment in an Indian fintech company, valuing the Mumbai startup developing AI-based embedded finance solutions at more than $400 million, TechCrunch reports