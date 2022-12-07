Sorrento gets US FDA nod for mRNA Covid-19 vaccine trial; One Peak closes $1 bln fund; NeuReality raises $35 mln

Sorrento Therapeutics has received clearance from the US FDA to initiate clinical trials with its new mRNA vaccine against Omicron variants of the Coronavirus. One Peak, an investor in growth-stage B2B software companies in Europe and Israel, has closed its latest fund at $1 billion, Private Equity Wire reported yesterday. Israeli AI inference chip venture NeuReality has raised $35 million in series A funding. Apple added 700 new price points to the App Store. And Amazon may be close to launching Prime Gaming in India