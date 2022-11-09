Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Zoho hits $1 bln revenue, to invest more in AI, blockchain; Merak, Huddle announce India climate tech accelerator

Zoho hits $1 bln revenue, to invest more in AI, blockchain; Merak, Huddle announce India climate tech accelerator

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
117 Listen ins
 

One of the latest climate finance initiatives in India comes from Merak Ventures, a venture capital firm, and Huddle, an accelerator-led fund that have teamed up to launch ClimAct — a Climate Tech accelerator programme for startups in India. The programme will back startups in India in agriculture wastage and supply chain efficiency, mobility and transport, climate finance, carbon accounting and sequestration, and digital solutions. And Indian SaaS icon Zoho announces expansion plans, crossing $1 billion in annual revenue

