  4. Ashish Khushu at LTTS on the impact of convergence of technologies, and the changing role of the CTO

Ashish Khushu at LTTS on the impact of convergence of technologies, and the changing role of the CTO

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
199 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Ashish Khushu, chief technology officer at Larsen & Toubro Technology Services, India's biggest pure-play engineering services provider, talks about the company's six big bets, and how its engineers are co-innovating with experts from some of the biggest enterprises in the world. LTTS, a Mumbai-listed company, today has about 22,000 employees and revenues of close to a billion dollars. Ashish also talks about the changing role of the CTO in a world where change isn't being driven only by new technology, but by the convergence of multiple technologies and their a

