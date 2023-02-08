Ashish Khushu at LTTS on the impact of convergence of technologies, and the changing role of the CTO

In this episode, Ashish Khushu, chief technology officer at Larsen & Toubro Technology Services, India's biggest pure-play engineering services provider, talks about the company's six big bets, and how its engineers are co-innovating with experts from some of the biggest enterprises in the world. LTTS, a Mumbai-listed company, today has about 22,000 employees and revenues of close to a billion dollars. Ashish also talks about the changing role of the CTO in a world where change isn't being driven only by new technology, but by the convergence of multiple technologies and their a