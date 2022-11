In this episode, Ayyappan Rajagopal, CEO of Cleartrip, talks about the next phase of his career at Flipkart group, where, in the past, he has been instrumental in growing various ecommerce categories, from fashion at Myntra to smartphones and furniture at Flipkart. Ayyappan, who took over as chief executive of Cleartrip a little over a year ago, has a clear plan to transform the business from a bookings provider to an end-to-end platform for people to research, discover, plan and shop for travel