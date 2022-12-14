Best of 2022 Ep3: Neha Singh and Abhishek Goyal on dream of building the Bloomberg of private markets

In this episode, we go back to a conversation with Neha Singh and Abhishek Goyal, co-founders of Tracxn Technologies, from July 2022, when they were preparing to take their company public. The company was listed on the stock exchanges in Mumbai in October. In this conversation, Neha and Abhishek spoke about how they teamed up, why they decided to start Tracxn, back in 2013, and their plans ahead. The aspiration is to make Tracxn synonymous with private markets intelligence, just as Bloomberg is with public markets