Best of 2022 Ep8: Sanjay Swamy and Anshul Rai on what founders should know about exits

In this conversation, from September, Sanjay Swamy, managing partner and co-founder at Prime Venture Partners and Anshul Rai, co-founder and CEO of Happay, which was acquired by CRED, talk about the central role of exits in the venture capital-driven startup model. The VC investor and the entrepreneur break down everything from the timing of an exit to what not being able to provide a good exit to stakeholders can do to founders. Rai also reflects on what life is like, after Happay's success and $180 million sale to CRED