Best of 2022 Ep8: Sanjay Swamy and Anshul Rai on what founders should know about exits

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
138 Listen ins
 

In this conversation, from September, Sanjay Swamy, managing partner and co-founder at Prime Venture Partners and Anshul Rai, co-founder and CEO of Happay, which was acquired by CRED, talk about the central role of exits in the venture capital-driven startup model. The VC investor and the entrepreneur break down everything from the timing of an exit to what not being able to provide a good exit to stakeholders can do to founders. Rai also reflects on what life is like, after Happay's success and $180 million sale to CRED

