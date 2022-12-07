Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Bharani Subramaniam at Thoughtworks on what CEOs and young techies should know about tech

Bharani Subramaniam at Thoughtworks on what CEOs and young techies should know about tech

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
42 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Bharani Subramaniam, a head of technology in India at Thoughtworks, a well-known software and consulting company that has a strong presence in India, talks about being a lifelong techie. Heading into the year ahead, he also talks about what businesses should know about getting better returns on cloud investments, what CEOs should know about the shifting sands of cyber security, and what young and aspiring techies should learn—beyond coding—to work effectively because software is most often a team effort

forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Sorrento gets US FDA nod for mRNA Covid-19 vaccine trial; One Peak closes $1 bln fund; NeuReality raises $35 mln

Dec 7, 2022
Axio-Shashank Rishyasringa & Gaurav Hinduja_SM

Sashank Rishyasringa and Gaurav Hinduja at axio on the credit fintech opportunity ahead

Dec 6, 2022
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Apple may bring iPad assembly to India; Microsoft hikes India prices by up to 11 pct; HealthKart raises $135 mln

Dec 6, 2022
Forbes India W Power 2022 list

Inside our W-Power 2022 issue

Dec 5, 2022
Forbes India Tech Briefing Podcast_800X600_Logo

DoT tells telcos to keep 5G away from airports — report; DeHaat raises $60 mln from Temasek, others

Dec 2, 2022
Brian Stafford_Diligent Corp_SM

Brian Stafford at Diligent on tech for the modern board's complex challenges, and plans in India

Dec 1, 2022
See More