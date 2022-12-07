Bharani Subramaniam at Thoughtworks on what CEOs and young techies should know about tech

In this episode, Bharani Subramaniam, a head of technology in India at Thoughtworks, a well-known software and consulting company that has a strong presence in India, talks about being a lifelong techie. Heading into the year ahead, he also talks about what businesses should know about getting better returns on cloud investments, what CEOs should know about the shifting sands of cyber security, and what young and aspiring techies should learn—beyond coding—to work effectively because software is most often a team effort