InFocus: Abhay Singh and Vaibhav Domkundwar on how Eeki Foods could transform agriculture in India

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
In this episode, Abhay Singh, co-founder and CEO of Eeki Foods, and Vaibhav Domkundwar, founder and CEO of Better Capital, talk about Eeki's innovations in hydroponics. Abhay co-founded the company with his fellow IIT Bombay graduate Amit Kumar in 2018 after they'd both spent more than a decade in the tech and engineering industries. The entrepreneur and the investor also talk about plans to establish an Eeki farm within a day's trip's distance of any city or major town in India and the potential for an innovative fintech layer connecting Eeki with India's agri supply

