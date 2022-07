Our guests today are Neha Singh and Abhishek Goyal, co-founders of Tracxn Technologies, which over the last eight odd years has become a sought-after provider of private market intelligence to investment firms and corporate businesses customers in 50 countries. In this episode, Neha and Abhishek talk about the counter-intuitive play in starting Tracxn in the US but then shifting base to India. They also talk about the longer-term aspiration for Tracxn, which they expect to take public as well