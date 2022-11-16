Prakash Govindan on his love for applied science, and the billion-dollar aspiration at Gradiant

In this episode, Prakash Govindan, co-founder and COO of Gradiant, a water treatment technologies company, talks about how his love for building products took him from academic research to being a first-time entrepreneur. Ten years on, Gradiant has evolved into a mid-sized leader in managing water treatment for global customers including semiconductor companies and pharmaceuticals giants. Gradiant, with its innovation and R&D efforts out of Boston and Singapore, has just won new contracts in India, where the company will soon establish an R&D team