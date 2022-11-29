Razorpay's Shashank Kumar and Murali Brahmadesam on aspiration of global recognition for product excellence

In this episode, Razorpay's co-founder and MD Shashank Kumar and CTO and Head of Engineering Murali Brahmadesam, talk about what they are doing to preserve the Bengaluru fintech company's engineering-first culture as it grows bigger. With a 1,000-person engineering team, Shashank talks about how it was time to find a CTO who would help the company in its next phase of growth and give him the space to focus on product development and strategy. The aspiration is to see Razorpay named among the globally recognised names for product engineering