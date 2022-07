Our guest today is Sirisha Bandla, VP of government affairs and research operations at Virgin Galactic, which is looking to open commercial space tourism operations early next year, offering short rides to near space, around 60 miles above the surface of the earth. In this episode, Sirisha talks about how she always wanted to be an astronaut, and now, helping to run the business end of Virgin Galactic, how she's looking at collaborations with Indian space tech startups