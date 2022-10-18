Varun Badhwar at Endor Labs on the massive opportunity to make borrowing open source software safer

In this episode, Varun Badhwar, Indian-born serial entrepreneur in Silicon Valley, talks about his latest venture, Endor Labs, which has just come out of stealth mode, announcing a $25 million seed funding round to commercialise a software product aimed at mitigating the risks involved in borrowing software components from the internet — a growing trend. Investors include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, Sierra Ventures, and CEOs and executives from Microsoft, Zoom, Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks and Snowflake