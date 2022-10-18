  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Varun Badhwar at Endor Labs on the massive opportunity to make borrowing open source software safer

Varun Badhwar at Endor Labs on the massive opportunity to make borrowing open source software safer

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
148 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Varun Badhwar, Indian-born serial entrepreneur in Silicon Valley, talks about his latest venture, Endor Labs, which has just come out of stealth mode, announcing a $25 million seed funding round to commercialise a software product aimed at mitigating the risks involved in borrowing software components from the internet — a growing trend. Investors include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, Sierra Ventures, and CEOs and executives from Microsoft, Zoom, Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks and Snowflake

forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Reliance Jio selects Nokia for 5G gear; Cognizant taps senior execs from Infosys, Accenture; Flipkart launches a metaverse space

Oct 18, 2022
DTC Oct1722 Jayanth Kolla_SM

Jayanth Kolla on the state of 5G in India and the 'circular data economy' opportunities ahead

Oct 17, 2022
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

India opens 75 digital banking units to boost inclusion; Meta's Horizon falling short — report; Avataar, Alteria raise funds

Oct 17, 2022
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Infosys sees Q2 cloud revenues cross $1 bln, raises lower end of revenue projection, reduces margin band

Oct 14, 2022
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

HCL Tech raises guidance, Wipro posts strong Q2 revenues, but lower profits; Apple, Samsung to update 5G software

Oct 13, 2022
Podcast-promo3-800X600

Value vs Growth: Which is a better investment strategy in current times? Rajeev Thakkar of PPFAS MF and Samit Vartak of SageOne Investment Managers debate

Oct 13, 2022
See More