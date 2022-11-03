Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Vishal Shah at Synersoft Technologies on what it takes to crack the Indian MSME market with a hardware IT product

Vishal Shah at Synersoft Technologies on what it takes to crack the Indian MSME market with a hardware IT product

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
103 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Vishal Prakash Shah, co-founder and CEO at Synersoft Technologies, talks about how his venture went from "miserable failure" to 10,000 installations with paying customers among India's MSMEs — offering an IT-in-a-box product fine-tuned for the needs of small enterprises. He also talks about "cloud-flation" and why small enterprises in India are still wary of the cloud, although Synersoft too is looking for funding to build the infrastructure for its cloud software product for that inevitable future

