AI for India: How S Vishnu bootstrapped Jarvis to $1 mln from the outskirts of Coimbatore

In this episode, Vishnu S talks about how his fascination for opensource software set him on a journey of entrepreneurship, and how he started Jarvis Labs — a data centre orchestration startup for India's AI needs that's ready to go global. Jarvis, based on the outskirts of Coimbatore, not only offers affordable GPU options, but also a software layer that allows customers to quickly start focusing on their own work rather than worrying about the complexities of spinning up cloud infrastructure for AI