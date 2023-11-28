To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Arvind Parthiban at SuperOps on product-market fit lessons and plans after recent funding

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
169 Listen ins
 

SuperOps is a Silicon Valley and Chennai SaaS startup that helps small and medium sized managed services providers automate many of their processes. Co-founders Arvind Parthiban and Jayakumar Karumbasalam, both serial entrepreneurs and former Freshworks employees, recently raised $12.4 million in series B funding from March Capital, Addition and existing investor Matrix Partners India. In this episode, Parthiban speaks about lessons from finding product-market fit and plans for expansion with the fresh funding

