In this episode, Bernard Charlès, CEO of Dassault Systemes, talks about how companies are taking software services back in-house, and on the other hand, how the no-code and low-code model is rising. He also talks about plans for Dassault's operations in India, which include the country's biggest conglomerates as customers, India's largest IT companies as partners, and the French company's own large global capability centres in cities including Pune and Bengaluru, with thousands of professionals