FILA 2025: Co-founders of Bugworks on their quest for a novel AMR antibiotic

In this episode, recorded on January 2, Anand Anandkumar, V Balasubramanian and Santanu Datta, co-founders of Bugworks Research, give us a quick update on their quest for a novel antibiotic to tackle the problem of anti-microbial resistance. The trio, winners of the Forbes India Leadership Award 2025 under the Emerging Innovators category — alongside their Chief Scientist P Shahul Hameed — are also taking a 'platform approach' to develop a small molecule that they hope will fight some types of cancer