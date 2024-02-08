Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni on her new book about Sudha and Narayana Murthy

Sudha and Narayana Murthy are icons of our generation. But when so much is known about their life, what might you write that seems new to readers? When the subjects of your book are your primary sources, how can you avoid being hagiographical? In this conversation with Divya Shekhar, celebrated author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni talks about 'An Uncommon Love', where she focuses on the early life of the Murthys. She traces their childhood, courtship, marriage, family life, and individual professional milestones, including the founding and initial years of Infosys