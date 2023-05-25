Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  India's economic history, told through the stories of its Finance Ministers

By Divya J Shekhar Forbes India Staff
276 Listen ins
 

How did India's earliest Finance Ministers shape the economic story of the country? In his new book 'India's Finance Ministers: From Independence to Emergency (1947-1977)', senior journalist AK Bhattacharya presents a detailed account of the work done by finance ministers in India's first three decades since Independence. He talks about how they balanced economic considerations with politics, their relationship with prime ministers and other prominent political figures, and how this book can be read in the context of the current political and economic scenario

