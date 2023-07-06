To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Monika Halan talks mutual funds, financial influencers and how to grow your money

Monika Halan talks mutual funds, financial influencers and how to grow your money

By Divya J Shekhar Forbes India Staff
401 Listen ins
 

Her previous book, 'Let's Talk Money', was a national bestseller. In it, Monika Halan offered a practical approach to financial security and how we can make our wealth work for us. Her latest book, 'Let's Talk Mutual Funds', provides wealth of information on everything you need to know about investing in mutual funds. Halan also talks to Divya Shekhar about the psyche of the Indian investor, the role of financial influencers, why the government's recent move to tax debt mutual fund investments as short-term capital gains is not well-thought-through, and more

infosys sm

IT services outlook: How TCS, Infosys and others are evolving differently from each other

Jul 6, 2023
Praval Singh_Zoho_MK_005_Sm

Praval Singh on how Zoho's entrepreneurial culture has expanded its upmarket reach

Jul 6, 2023
SAFF Championsip sm

India's SAFF victory: What it means for the future of Indian football

Jul 5, 2023
Musk vs Mark

Meta's Threads vs Twitter: Is this the real Mark vs Musk cage fight?

Jul 4, 2023
Pratyush Rai_SL20_sm

India's generative AI opportunity: Founder-investor views from Pratyush Rai and Vaibhav Domkundwar

Jul 4, 2023
HDFC sm

HDFC Bank becomes a global giant — what should we expect from it now?

Jul 3, 2023
See More