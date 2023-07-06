Monika Halan talks mutual funds, financial influencers and how to grow your money

Her previous book, 'Let's Talk Money', was a national bestseller. In it, Monika Halan offered a practical approach to financial security and how we can make our wealth work for us. Her latest book, 'Let's Talk Mutual Funds', provides wealth of information on everything you need to know about investing in mutual funds. Halan also talks to Divya Shekhar about the psyche of the Indian investor, the role of financial influencers, why the government's recent move to tax debt mutual fund investments as short-term capital gains is not well-thought-through, and more