Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Raghuram Rajan and Rohit Lamba on reimagining India's economic growth path

Raghuram Rajan and Rohit Lamba on reimagining India's economic growth path

By Divya J Shekhar Forbes India Staff
49 Listen ins
 

Raghuram Rajan and Rohit Lamba believe that India's best days are still ahead and that the country shouldn't lose its biggest strength—democracy—by "any stretch of the imagination". In their new book, 'Breaking the Mould: Reimagining India's Economic Future', Rajan, former RBI governor, and Lamba, an economist at Pennsylvania State University, talk about why creativity and human capital should be at the centre of growth and development. They also tell Divya Shekhar why it's essential to reprioritise our resources to focus on the basics

Small town founders 2023

Small-town founders: Fearless entrepreneurs building new empires

Dec 11, 2023
RichList2023Cover

Forbes India Rich List: Success stories of entrepreneurs, with wealth as the cherry on top

Dec 8, 2023
Mike Brearly Sports

Mike Brearley and his art of captaincy

Dec 8, 2023
shutterstock_2110036346_SM

Discord updates mobile app to load faster, improve messaging

Dec 6, 2023
DSC01191_Sm

Deep Tech India: Arindrajit Chowdhury and Tausif Shaikh on building space cities, one tiffin box at a time

Dec 5, 2023
346Z38F-highres_SM

IN-SPACe offers startup seed funding, tech support in urban development, disaster management

Dec 5, 2023
See More