Raghuram Rajan and Rohit Lamba on reimagining India's economic growth path

Raghuram Rajan and Rohit Lamba believe that India's best days are still ahead and that the country shouldn't lose its biggest strength—democracy—by "any stretch of the imagination". In their new book, 'Breaking the Mould: Reimagining India's Economic Future', Rajan, former RBI governor, and Lamba, an economist at Pennsylvania State University, talk about why creativity and human capital should be at the centre of growth and development. They also tell Divya Shekhar why it's essential to reprioritise our resources to focus on the basics