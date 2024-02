Google, on Feb. 8, launched its most powerful AI chatbot yet, called Gemini Advanced, based on its Ultra 1.0 large language model. With this, the company is also pulling together all its AI products and features into the Gemini brand. Google is rolling out Gemini on smartphones with a new Android app and within the Google app on iOS. This is all initially only in English, but Google says it is working to add more languages, starting with Japanese and Korean