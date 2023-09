Gary Kirsten, former South African batter and the man who coached India to its last ODI World Cup title, says the ODI format might be under threat as franchise cricket starts to take precedence. But even as the longer formats are losing the battle of eyeballs to the shortest one, T20 cricket has ensured the spread of the game across the globe, where countries like Ireland and Scotland are fielding highly competitive teams. And that's a great thing, he says