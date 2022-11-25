Startup Fridays S3 Ep12: 'Established entrepreneurs from the best startups in India must step up as mentors' â€” Madhu Shalini Iyer

Our guest today is Madhu Shalini Iyer, a partner at Rocketship.vcâ€”a Silicon Valley-based fund investing globally. Iyer started out with an engineering degree from the University of Sydney. In her 20-plus years as an engineer, operator and investor, her previous roles include chief data officer at Gojek, which she helped to grow into a business valued at $10 billion at the time, and a founding member of Intuit's Quickbooks Lending Platform. Rocketship's portfolio in India includes Apna, Moglix, Khatabook, Uravu Labs, Mad Street Den and Agnikul, and several other companies