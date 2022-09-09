  1. Home
  4. Startup Fridays S3 Ep5: 'Think big; one launch a day is aspirational but possible' â€” Pawan K Chandana

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
172 Listen ins
 

Our guest today is Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace. Pawan and Naga Bharath Daka, both former ISRO engineers, started Skyroot in 2018 and over the last four years theyâ€”and their team of 200â€”have reached a point where their next big step will be the space flight of their first rocket, Vikram I. Earlier this week, they also made headlines for the biggest funding round at any Indian space tech startup so far, raising $51 million from Singapore's GIC. Perhaps this will also prove to be a pivotal moment for India's private space ecosystem

