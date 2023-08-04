Startup Fridays S4 Ep 17: TN Hari's counterintuitive ideas on purpose and other notes on Indian startups

In this episode, TN Hari, co-founder of Artha School of Entrepreneurship, who's also a prolific author on building for India, and an angel investor, talks about his learnings from across his career â€” from being a corporate executive at Tata Steel to diving into startups like TaxiForSure and BigBasket. He talks about problems in India that aren't necessarily amenable to the hyper-growth model of VC funded startups. And he talks about the value of some highly effective leaders, who're almost invisible to the public eye, he says.