To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Startup Fridays S4 Ep16: How Shivnath Babu wears two hats lightly, an entrepreneur and a scientist

Startup Fridays S4 Ep16: How Shivnath Babu wears two hats lightly, an entrepreneur and a scientist

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
75 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Shivnath Babu, co-founder and CTO of Unravel Data, talks about the growing importance of data observability and the contributions being made by his venture. Shivnath started his career as a computer science engineer from IIT Madras and then earned his PhD in the area of data platforms at Stanford University. He spent 12 years as an adjunct professor at Duke University before teaming up with Kunal Agarwal to start Unravel Data. The venture today is a Series D-funded company with investors including Third Point Ventures, Menlo Ventures and GGV Capital

ManU

Manchester United: Will a change of hands bring back glory?

Jun 16, 2023
Zoho Campus sm

Zoho and India's SaaS sector â€” large enterprise ambitions amid challenging times

Jun 15, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

EU a step closer to AI Act; IBM acquires Agyla in France; Zoho sees 65 percent growth with larger customers

Jun 15, 2023
Vi sm

Vodafone Idea may get Rs 14,000 crore, but is that too little too late?

Jun 14, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

After Infosys Topaz, Accenture announces $3 bln plan, to double AI workforce to 80,000

Jun 14, 2023
CoWIN

Was there a CoWIN breach, and where do we stand on data privacy today?

Jun 13, 2023
See More